BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Two people in this photo are no longer with The Doctor....
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10147 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
226 views • 1 day ago

We have a real genius here. He can't even figure out the chemtrails .... how's he ever gonna figure out the fake vaccines???

Sources

Originally procured from: Covid BC

https://www.facebook.com/mark.miller.256660/

https://www.facebook.com/shelly.miller.370177/

https://health.usnews.com/doctors/mark-miller-356235

Link I sent Dr. Dark Killer

https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html

Music (thanks to Warhorse1956 for the contribution!):

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band - The Fire Inside

-------------

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

-------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinecoviddied suddenly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Dark chocolate compound linked to slower biological aging, new study reveals

Dark chocolate compound linked to slower biological aging, new study reveals

Cassie B.
China ends longstanding tax exemption on contraceptives in bid to boost birth rate

China ends longstanding tax exemption on contraceptives in bid to boost birth rate

Laura Harris
New research links aspartame to increased stroke risk

New research links aspartame to increased stroke risk

Ava Grace
The unseen war in your gut: Common chemicals harm gut bacteria, raising health and antibiotic resistance fears

The unseen war in your gut: Common chemicals harm gut bacteria, raising health and antibiotic resistance fears

Ava Grace
The hidden dangers of leg cramps and how to combat them naturally

The hidden dangers of leg cramps and how to combat them naturally

Patrick Lewis
Resilience, not ruin: Overflowing reservoirs remind us nature recovers despite doomsday predictions

Resilience, not ruin: Overflowing reservoirs remind us nature recovers despite doomsday predictions

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy