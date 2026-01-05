Two people in this photo are no longer with The Doctor....

We have a real genius here. He can't even figure out the chemtrails .... how's he ever gonna figure out the fake vaccines???

Sources

Originally procured from: Covid BC

https://www.facebook.com/mark.miller.256660/

https://www.facebook.com/shelly.miller.370177/

https://health.usnews.com/doctors/mark-miller-356235

Link I sent Dr. Dark Killer

https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html

Music (thanks to Warhorse1956 for the contribution!):

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band - The Fire Inside

-------------

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

-------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report