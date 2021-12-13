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Children Auction off as Sex Slave 🤮🤢🤬😠😡
The African Blogger
The African Blogger
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72 views • December 13, 2021
Ali Tells Us About Human Auctions and How They Work.

WARNING: EXTREMELY EXPLICIT.

-For those who can’t handle the language…. Human trafficking, sex trafficking, and rape is not pretty or nice. This is the real raw truth, and if you don’t like it then you should do something to stop it. This should bug you, it should make you shudder, and cry. This is the truth about Sex Trafficking.

@StopSexTrafficking🚫
@PatriotSocieties🇺🇸

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vaccinesbig pharmafdacdcfbihollywoodhuman traffickingpedophiliaglobalistsorosbill gatesclintonssex traffickingsex slavescovid19lin wood
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