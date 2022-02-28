1985 Audio Flashbacks: The Firm - "Radioactive"

The Firm - Radioactive



The Firm were a British rock supergroup formed in 1984, featuring singer Paul Rodgers, guitarist Jimmy Page, drummer Chris Slade, and bass player Tony Franklin.



"Radioactive" is a song by English rock band The Firm. It was the first single released from their eponymous debut album The Firm, where it was the fifth track. The song 'Radioactive' = 53 (Full Reduction), was written by Paul Rodgers.



A compact and straightforward rock song from the 1980s, structured with Tony Franklin's fretless bass hook at the beginning, combined with Jimmy Page's guitar scratch on the third line in the verse, Rodgers' reverbed vocal, and followed by a wah pedal inflected guitar solo. Chris Slade plays a steady drum beat throughout. On live performances, the song was introduced with a drum solo from Slade, leading into Franklin's opening bass line. Page utilized his brown 1960s Fender Telecaster guitar featuring a Parsons and White B-string bender on tour with this song.



Radioactive reached the Billboard Top 20 on the strength of this single. Jimmy Page broke with the past and participated in the recording for the music video and single, the first time he had done both since the late 1960s. Page can be seen miming to the recording with his famous red doubleneck 1971 Gibson EDS-1275 guitar. In March 1985, MTV began heavily promoting the video, although the track was a modest seller, reaching #28 in America and topping the Top Rock Tracks chart for one week. "Radioactive" was also released as a 12" single and limited edition picture disc.



Masonic "Born-To-Be" Network:

NOTE: Judaism/Masonic Gematria Birth Name Coding

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'Jimmy Page' = 314 (Primes), becoming a super rock star guitarist was not an accident, it was gematria coded at birth.



Gematia Birth-Rite Coding: "Born-To-Be" Masonic Chosen One

Name: 'James Page' = 33 (Septenary)



Goes by Name: 'Jimmy Page' = 314 (Primes)



Birth Certificate Full Name (aka: British Empire's Title of Ownership):

'James Patrick Page' = 74 (Single Reduction) & 223 (KFW Kabbalah)



In 2005, Page was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

'James Patrick Page OBE' = 333 (Francis Bacon)



Given First Name: 'James' = 223 (Satanic) & 74 (Francis Bacon)

Middle Name: 'Patrick' = 33 (Full Reduction) & 666 (Reverse Sumerian)

Surname: 'Page' = 57 (Franc Baconis) & 33 (LCH Kabbalah)

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