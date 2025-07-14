BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Persecution Tricks that Will Enslave us all..
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
420 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 1 day ago


Persecution Tricks Full Vcast:   https://sjwellfire.com/video/enslavement-tricks-that-primes-persecution-fdr/

VCAST covers more evidence of the rise of the Ai beast system and tricks that will ban the Bible, promote Noahide laws, and ultimately drive Christian persecution.    What are popular leftist / atheist influencers saying about Ted Cruise’s comments, bless Israel and you’ll be blessed.    If you’re not a Christian Zionist, why should you care?   Although sounding the alarm of the Ai anti-Christ technology, Peter Theil comes clean on the transhumanism agenda, conquer nature.  This is as the days of Noah.   This conquer nature narrative plays into Elon Musk’s thoughts, if you can’t beat Ai, join it.    Why did the news immediately interview the murderer that crucified a pastor, and how does this fit Noahide laws / NWO agenda?   For Gospel influencers, watchman and prayer warriors, we discuss technology that can be weaponized against you.   Candance Owens is being attacked by a playbook.   Is there a coordinated agenda to further enslave you (controlled opposition)?   We cover the Women of Revelation and many tactics and strategies at their disposal.    In the end, we cover scripture that ties it all together.   Great time to be alive and have no fear.       


Keywords
palantirsjwellfirepersecution trickstrump is bringing on the nwo beast systemdeep state ai godis trump a traiter to usa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy