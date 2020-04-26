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Your rights are suspended
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17 views • April 26, 2020
There is an order from the government...your rights have been suspended.
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed. ... A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed. ... A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.
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