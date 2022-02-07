PT3 Alaska Freedom Convoy 2022 Feb6th Rally Protesting Covid Mandates Standing With Canada

PT3 Alaska Freedom Convoy 2022 Feb6th Rally Protesting Covid Mandates Standing With CanadaPolitadick UnfilteredFreedom Rally Alaska!Kelly Tshibaka, Candidate for US Alaskan SenatorCensorship & Freedom Of Speech has once again been silenced by the Far Left Extremists of Alaska. I’ve been informed that nobody is allowed to stream anymore AMAC Meetings because the Far Left MSM & Democrats said they will Crush AMAC of Alaska the same way they have done to any conservative group that is effective at getting the Truth out to Alaskans & to All America.AMAC is terrified what the Left will do to them if they don’t comply with the extortionists demands.Make sure to Like and Share. MSM is going to spin this as a bad thing happening to match the Far Lefts Agenda and do everything they can to discredit the information provided here today.That’s why I’m here to livestream this to all of you so We Alaskans can have this information without the Lefts MSM Spin.We at Politadick are not responsible for anything that is said here today. We are here to document this and make sure Alaskans hear it Unfiltered & not from our very opinionated Far Left Fringe Spin coming from MSM.Other News...Big List of names to Vote Out this year. Time for Alaskans to Vote YES for having a Constitutional Convention. Our Lawbreaking Legislators have made it perfectly clear they won't do what is best for all Alaskans. Time for Alaskans to take back control over our Local Government.At Politadick, we have upped our game and now are broadcasting live on Four Channels.Find us on:Facebook @PolitadickFacebook @PolitadickUnfilteredYouTube @PolitadickTwitter @PolitadickMake sure to also bookmark our website:www.politadick.comWe have over the past year done some major upgrades to our website & steaming platforms to make sure we reach as many Alaskans as we can with the "Facts" that MSM & our Lawbreaking Government doesn't want you to know."Thank You Everyone For All Your Support Making That Happen!"Help Grow Politadick!Go to: www.politadick.com/support