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There are Non functioning gas stations in Australia and huge queues for gas at gas stations in India. Such is the price of the conflict in the Persian Gulf.
Adding:
🛢Oil at $200 per barrel is the future that Trump's administration is preparing him for, according to The Bloomberg.
He is being warned that even a price of $170 per barrel would be a serious blow to the global economy, while $200 could lead to massive consequences.
The main reason cited is the war in the Middle East, which led Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz. This is where a significant portion of the world's energy supplies were routed.