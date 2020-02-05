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SANDY HOOK (2-2-2020) Jim Fetzer & Sunny Maynard Arrest of Wolfgang Halbig
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2558 views • February 05, 2020
The Raw Deal (2/2/2020) with Alison "Sunny" Maynard on the trials and tribulations of Wolfgang Halbig, who is being harassed and vilified for his heroic efforts to expose the truth about Sandy Hook.
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