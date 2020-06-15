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Covid and Climate Change - Trojan Horse of Lies and Deception
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26 views • June 15, 2020
Jun 13, 2020
StopTheCrime.net NEW
Link to Document: National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan - Pragmatic steps to reopen our workplaces and our communities. -The ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION plan dated April 21, 2020 (27 pages)
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/TheRockefellerFoundation_WhitePaper_Covid19_4_21_2020.pdf
Playlist to Watch: Covid Lockdown - Global Bankruptcy The Plan
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHSk9PfbjOA69c52PjM08G7UDVjbqvC3c
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE by clicking the link below and be sure to tap the "Bell Notification" 🔔 so you are notified any time I upload a new video. 🎥
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#DeborahTavares #Covid19 #ClimateChange
StopTheCrime.net NEW
Link to Document: National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan - Pragmatic steps to reopen our workplaces and our communities. -The ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION plan dated April 21, 2020 (27 pages)
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/TheRockefellerFoundation_WhitePaper_Covid19_4_21_2020.pdf
Playlist to Watch: Covid Lockdown - Global Bankruptcy The Plan
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHSk9PfbjOA69c52PjM08G7UDVjbqvC3c
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE by clicking the link below and be sure to tap the "Bell Notification" 🔔 so you are notified any time I upload a new video. 🎥
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EJcBi6syfNf-YI9q0jdGw?sub_confirmation=1
#DeborahTavares #Covid19 #ClimateChange
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