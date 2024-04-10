Distributing Cakes to The Displaced in Rafah Gaza Tents Israel Gaza War
محمد المنسي
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXGJSpQim0E
عملنا كعك العيد للنازحين في غزة | وزعنا 1000 كعكة في المخيم
We made Eid cakes for the displaced in Gaza We distributed 1,000 cakes in the camp
