Distributing Cakes to The Displaced in Rafah Gaza Tents Israel Gaza War
alltheworldsastage
Published 19 hours ago

محمد المنسي

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXGJSpQim0E


عملنا كعك العيد للنازحين في غزة | وزعنا 1000 كعكة في المخيم


We made Eid cakes for the displaced in Gaza We distributed 1,000 cakes in the camp

israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

