X22 REPORT Ep. 3118a - Inflation Now Blamed On We The People, Yellen Signals Recession

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3118a - July 17, 2023
Inflation Now Blamed On We The People, Yellen Signals Recession
The people are watching the economic system breakdown right in front of them. As people find it difficult to make ends meet the people will begin to push back. Yellen has now signaled that a recession is coming. She is using the same playbook as Bernanke did in the 2008-2009 great recession.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.