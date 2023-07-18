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X22 REPORT Ep. 3118a - Inflation Now Blamed On We The People, Yellen Signals Recession
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169 views • July 18, 2023

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3118a - July 17, 2023

Inflation Now Blamed On We The People, Yellen Signals Recession


The people are watching the economic system breakdown right in front of them. As people find it difficult to make ends meet the people will begin to push back. Yellen has now signaled that a recession is coming. She is using the same playbook as Bernanke did in the 2008-2009 great recession.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)

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recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda
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