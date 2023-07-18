X22 REPORT Ep. 3118a - Inflation Now Blamed On We The People, Yellen Signals Recession

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3118a - July 17, 2023

Inflation Now Blamed On We The People, Yellen Signals Recession





The people are watching the economic system breakdown right in front of them. As people find it difficult to make ends meet the people will begin to push back. Yellen has now signaled that a recession is coming. She is using the same playbook as Bernanke did in the 2008-2009 great recession.





