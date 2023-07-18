Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3118a - Inflation Now Blamed On We The People, Yellen Signals Recession
channel image
GalacticStorm
2063 Subscribers
Shop now
161 views
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3118a - July 17, 2023

Inflation Now Blamed On We The People, Yellen Signals Recession


The people are watching the economic system breakdown right in front of them. As people find it difficult to make ends meet the people will begin to push back. Yellen has now signaled that a recession is coming. She is using the same playbook as Bernanke did in the 2008-2009 great recession.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket