© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American Conversations with Vaccine Injured Episode 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
53 views • August 24, 2021
American Conversations with Vaccine Injured Episode 1 – Interview with Dr. Danice Hertz
Journalist Christine Dolan talks with vaccine-injured Dr. Danice Hertz on her injuries, and the lack of help from drug companies or Federal agencies.
This is the start of a two week, one a day series on vaccine injured Americans
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/video/2021/08/23/american-conversations-with-vaccine-injured-interview-with-dr-danice-hertz/
Journalist Christine Dolan talks with vaccine-injured Dr. Danice Hertz on her injuries, and the lack of help from drug companies or Federal agencies.
This is the start of a two week, one a day series on vaccine injured Americans
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/video/2021/08/23/american-conversations-with-vaccine-injured-interview-with-dr-danice-hertz/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.