Ursula von der Leyen laid into Slovak PM Fico for talking tariffs with Trump

‘She cursed at me for half an hour… calling me a complete idiot’

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico dismissed claims that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called him a "complete idiot," labeling the accusation as a "joke."

"I hope the European Commission President understood the joke at today's press conference when I told journalists that, according to the Slovak opposition, she scolded me for not doing enough to stop new American tariffs on the world. Sadly, it seems that the Slovak media and opposition missed it," Fico wrote on Facebook.