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Is This Fraud Ever Going to End?
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41 views • August 19, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains how the zombies, the collaborators, the politicians, the advisors and the self-appointed experts are doing real and possibly permanent harm to our world. The endless errors, lies, manipulation and bullying are suppressing the truth, terrorising the innocent and killing far more people than the coronavirus.
For more unbiased information, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please feel free to share this video. (Aug 19 2020)
For more unbiased information, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please feel free to share this video. (Aug 19 2020)
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