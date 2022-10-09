Backup Power Project E4 - Hazard Free Solar Upgrade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Looking for a ridiculously cheap, ridiculously easy to install, off-grid solar upgrade that actually works? Something with enough power to back up your well pump, your furnace, your washer, your dryer, and even your refrigerator. Something that you can install in a single afternoon? Want step by step instructions with pictures? Add this to the Backup Power Project and you've got it!