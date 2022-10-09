Create New Account
Backup Power Project E4 - Hazard Free Solar Upgrade
Franklin Fire
Published a month ago |

Looking for a ridiculously cheap, ridiculously easy to install, off-grid solar upgrade that actually works? Something with enough power to back up your well pump, your furnace, your washer, your dryer, and even your refrigerator. Something that you can install in a single afternoon? Want step by step instructions with pictures? Add this to the Backup Power Project and you've got it!

preppingsurvivalthunderbolt 57325100 watt solar panelrenogy rng-100d

