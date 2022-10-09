Backup Power Project E4 - Hazard Free Solar Upgrade

Looking for a ridiculously cheap, ridiculously easy to install, off-grid solar upgrade that actually works? Something with enough power to back up your well pump, your furnace, your washer, your dryer, and even your refrigerator. Something that you can install in a single afternoon? Want step by step instructions with pictures? Add this to the Backup Power Project and you've got it!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.