© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Twitter Busted, Memes Will Be Hate Speech, Voter Fraud Will Lead To False Flags & Much More
Follow
4
Share
Report
120 views • August 04, 2021
Get Paid For Posting Memes, Easy Way To Make Some Cash - https://aimlessnews.com/MemeMoney
Are You Over 60? Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Memes will soon be labeled hate speech - https://www.revolver.news/2021/08/eu-urgent-memo-highlights-right-wing-memes/
Twitter busted, govt can take down content - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/huge-dr-shiva-discovers-existence-secretive-long-fuse-report-exposes-twitter-government-collusion-momentous-discovery-pentagon-papers/
Whistleblower releases password, election fraud will be proven - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/codemonkeyz-bombshell-dominion-whistleblower-speaks-releases-admin-password-proving-remote-access-video/
At least 8 million more votes than should be - https://welovetrump.com/2021/08/02/just-in-elections-expert-finds-8-1-million-excess-votes-in-2020-presidential-election/?utm_source=PTN&;utm_medium=mixed&utm_campaign=PTN
Oops, Trump tax returns say he is owed $1 Million from Chicago - https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/trump-owed-1-million-tax-003414574.html
No criticizing Fauci, dictatorship much - https://thenationalpulse.com/news/paper-calls-for-fauci-criticism-to-be-a-hate-crime/
Capitol police started it all - https://trendingpolitics.com/watch-jan-6-crowd-is-calm-peaceful-only-moments-before-capitol-police-begin-launching-stun-grenades-into-crowd-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Uh oh, did this cop get arkansided - https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-a-third-police-officer-who-responded-to-the-jan-6-capitol-riot-has-now-died-of-suicide-metro-police-report-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Now there's another dead capitol cop - https://trendingpolitics.com/what-is-going-on-another-jan-6th-police-officer-has-died-by-suicide-2nd-this-week-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Media lying (again) about hospitals - https://trendingpolitics.com/media-reports-florida-hospitals-are-overrun-then-one-person-actually-went-to-a-major-hospital-to-check-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Largest German newspaper apologizes for covid hysteria - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/germanys-largest-newspaper-apologizes-for-covid-hysteria/
Meanwhile in Sweden - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9855651/Mask-free-Sweden-close-ZERO-daily-Covid-deaths.html
Just identify as "trans vegan" to avoid the vaxx - https://summit.news/2021/07/30/actor-vows-to-identify-as-trans-vegan-following-revelation-plant-eaters-could-avoid-mandatory-vaccine/
Trying to wake up all the dummies - https://trendingpolitics.com/biden-to-provide-illegals-with-free-lawyers-as-they-try-invading-the-southern-border-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Did the hockey player throw games to win bets - https://nypost.com/2021/08/01/evander-kane-tanked-games-for-gambling-profit-wife/
Fauci the flip flopper - https://twitter.com/MillerStream/status/1420093953894871041
Sick mentally ill man arrested for raping his 80 yr old mother - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/police-cuff-arrest-trans-internet-star-allegedly-raping-80-year-old-mother/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1422607745597906946
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Are You Over 60? Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Memes will soon be labeled hate speech - https://www.revolver.news/2021/08/eu-urgent-memo-highlights-right-wing-memes/
Twitter busted, govt can take down content - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/huge-dr-shiva-discovers-existence-secretive-long-fuse-report-exposes-twitter-government-collusion-momentous-discovery-pentagon-papers/
Whistleblower releases password, election fraud will be proven - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/codemonkeyz-bombshell-dominion-whistleblower-speaks-releases-admin-password-proving-remote-access-video/
At least 8 million more votes than should be - https://welovetrump.com/2021/08/02/just-in-elections-expert-finds-8-1-million-excess-votes-in-2020-presidential-election/?utm_source=PTN&;utm_medium=mixed&utm_campaign=PTN
Oops, Trump tax returns say he is owed $1 Million from Chicago - https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/trump-owed-1-million-tax-003414574.html
No criticizing Fauci, dictatorship much - https://thenationalpulse.com/news/paper-calls-for-fauci-criticism-to-be-a-hate-crime/
Capitol police started it all - https://trendingpolitics.com/watch-jan-6-crowd-is-calm-peaceful-only-moments-before-capitol-police-begin-launching-stun-grenades-into-crowd-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Uh oh, did this cop get arkansided - https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-a-third-police-officer-who-responded-to-the-jan-6-capitol-riot-has-now-died-of-suicide-metro-police-report-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Now there's another dead capitol cop - https://trendingpolitics.com/what-is-going-on-another-jan-6th-police-officer-has-died-by-suicide-2nd-this-week-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Media lying (again) about hospitals - https://trendingpolitics.com/media-reports-florida-hospitals-are-overrun-then-one-person-actually-went-to-a-major-hospital-to-check-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Largest German newspaper apologizes for covid hysteria - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/germanys-largest-newspaper-apologizes-for-covid-hysteria/
Meanwhile in Sweden - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9855651/Mask-free-Sweden-close-ZERO-daily-Covid-deaths.html
Just identify as "trans vegan" to avoid the vaxx - https://summit.news/2021/07/30/actor-vows-to-identify-as-trans-vegan-following-revelation-plant-eaters-could-avoid-mandatory-vaccine/
Trying to wake up all the dummies - https://trendingpolitics.com/biden-to-provide-illegals-with-free-lawyers-as-they-try-invading-the-southern-border-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Did the hockey player throw games to win bets - https://nypost.com/2021/08/01/evander-kane-tanked-games-for-gambling-profit-wife/
Fauci the flip flopper - https://twitter.com/MillerStream/status/1420093953894871041
Sick mentally ill man arrested for raping his 80 yr old mother - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/police-cuff-arrest-trans-internet-star-allegedly-raping-80-year-old-mother/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1422607745597906946
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.