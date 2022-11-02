The Great White Genocide in South Africa - Special Guest From South Africa

White people are being slaughtered all over South Africa and the media won't cover it. Blacks have been told they can simply take anyone's land so long as the person is white and they take it by force with extreme violence.
Our special guest is South African. He's an expert martial artist and a great lawyer who escaped murder at the hands of crazy tribesmen only to be mistreated by the Canadian government because of the color of his skin. Being white is dangerous worldwide and we are here to cover that entire topic. If you're offended, we don't care.
