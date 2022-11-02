Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Great White Genocide in South Africa - Special Guest From South Africa
32 views
channel image
KevinJJohnston
Published 22 days ago |
Donate

White people are being slaughtered all over South Africa and the media won't cover it. Blacks have been told they can simply take anyone's land so long as the person is white and they take it by force with extreme violence.


Our special guest is South African. He's an expert martial artist and a great lawyer who escaped murder at the hands of crazy tribesmen only to be mistreated by the Canadian government because of the color of his skin. Being white is dangerous worldwide and we are here to cover that entire topic. If you're offended, we don't care.


DONATE TO FREEDOM TODAY!

www.KevinJJohnston.ca


Follow Me On SOCIAL MEDIA


BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/kevinjjohnston

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston - A YouTube Alternative

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3 - A YouTube Alternative

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston

LOCALS: https://kevinjjohnston.locals.com

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston/

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KevinJJohnston

MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston

FRIENDEVU: https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@kevinjjohnston

PARLER: https://parler.com/Kevinjjohnston

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston

FREETALK: https://freetalk.app/kevinjjohnston

BRIGHTEON.social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston

BRIGHTEON.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kevinjjohnston

Keywords
murderblacksgenocideafricasouthafricanegrowhitepeople

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket