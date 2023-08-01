Create New Account
Nuclear Boring drill is real and was used , they call it a Subterrene the under ground submarine
TheOutThereChannel
Published 21 hours ago

#nuclear #subterrene #boringmachine Building tunnels underground with nuclear lithium melter is silent and can run for years down 15 miles underground so was it really abandoned.. or did the gov use it to built tunnels and bases around america? even if its slower then modern drilling? See the full show Chat w/Paul 147

