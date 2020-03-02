(Video 13) War on Health, FDA's Cult of Tyranny (2012) by Dr Gary Null

The film War on Health, explores the position of the FDA and it's role in the current medical paradigm, the current health crisis, and looks at possibilities for a healthier, more holistic health system. Statistical evidence documents hundreds of thousands of injuries and deaths due to conventional medicine due to the lack of oversight by the FDA. The FDA is currently trying to remove all of our important supplements, foods and herbs from the market and the public, claiming they are drugs, simply because they have healing effects. The FDA has begun a War on our Health. The American medical system is broken and this film points the way to a new direction that has democracy and the rights of the people at it's heart.