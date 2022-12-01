Bill Maher Mocks Q People
This graphic flashback video is another series from my Zuckerberg deleted Instagram. http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
Any of the pictures of the abused shown have been previously reported to authorities by myself & countless Anons before my account was nuked.
Viewer Discretion Advised
Although I truly dislike Rumble because they deleted most of my content and gave me a social credit score, you may be able to read some slides better through this link.
https://rumble.com/vdv2e3-not-so-funny-now.html
