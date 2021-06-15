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Political Prisoner Being Abused in Federal Prison, Says Dana Gottesfeld
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11 views • June 15, 2021
Political prisoner Marty Gottesfeld is being subjected to outrageous abuses of his rights in a maximum security federal prison for the crime of trying to protect a little girl’s life, says his wife Dana Gottesfeld. In this interview with The New American magazine’s Senior Editor Alex Newman, Dana talks about her husband’s ongoing appeal and urges everyone to pray and get involved. The New American has reported extensively on Marty’s case. In essence, he led a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack against the hospital that had “kidnapped” Justina Pelletier. The Obama administration threw the book at him.
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