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Schools Are NOT Safe Anymore - The Satanist are comming for your children! [30.01.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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40 views • February 02, 2022
Note: Becurse children are EASy to manipulate and indoctrinate and Brainwashed.. Just like my own 26 years old daughter who don't trust me anymore and gor jebbed twice and I don't know how many 'test'......
And its alway done with sweet friendly empathetic accommodating understanding fake Doublespeak, NewSpeak also called New Public Management Speak
Everyone should take their children out of schools...

Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/

'Goodbye Father' (after 24 years)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n5VGIJvHJNlr/
--
- The fall of the west starts within schools.

SOURCES
https://twitter.com/i/status/1486812837020254210
https://twitter.com/i/status/1486097344395284482
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1486813269423628289
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1486449851076276228
https://www.tiktok.com/@libsoftiktokofficial/
https://www.tiktok.com/@libsoftiktokofficial/video/7057635786547629358 - Video currently unavailable

301,247 viewsJan 30, 2022
Memology 101
481K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SRLPSuQIQpo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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