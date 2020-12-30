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Cognac taste improved with Pursanova PursaLite (TM) - 3rd test
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9 views • December 30, 2020
A very dear and wonderful friend tried for the first time Pursanova PursaLite (TM) to improve taste of alcoholic drink. This is the first time she has seen our product and she did the taste test on wine, water and now cognac. Her reaction was so funny and cute when she took a sizable gulp of hard liquor.
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