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Dream: Has tribulation Begun? Will the failed Democrats intentionally trigger MASS SHEDDING??
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234 views • May 20, 2021
Swarm of wasps (or other biting insects) released by failing illegitimate leadership in America. Dream symbols: Trees and wasps, (or mosquitos or other flying swarms and what they might represent sybolically). Could this release of the swarm be related to the timing of the "vaccinated" sheders, possibly at the flip of a switch? Donald Trump dream and prophetic timelines. The actual difference between "winning," an election and "getting the most votes."
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