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Damascus Road Moment Minutes After Abortion Spurs Reborn Pro-life Stance - Marta Greenman
Counter Culture Mom
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Marta Greenman experienced the worst and the best day of her life after having an abortion at the age of 29. Filled with sadness and devastation, God met her in that desolate place, in a moment she describes as her “Damascus road experience.” Today, Marta is the founder and president of Words of Grace and Truth. She has lived as a missionary and led many women’s conferences, traveling around the world, preaching God’s Word, and sharing her story of redemption. From her perspective on the pro-life movement to her many years sharing the Gospel message with others, she is passionate about saving babies, freeing women, and continually pointing others to Jesus Christ no matter what they have done in the past.



TAKEAWAYS


After placing her faith in Christ, Marta started working in ministry by assisting women in prison


Marta took her first mission trip to Romania in 1997 and fell in love with the country and the people


God’s Word is healing - it restores and sanctifies


If you are pregnant and afraid, you can still choose life - there are so many options for pregnant women to choose from



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

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📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Equipping The Persecuted: http://equippingthepersecuted.org/

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Faces of Choice: https://bit.ly/facesofchoiceCCM


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#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #AvaPennington #WhoGodIs #NamesOfGod #BiblicalTruth #ReadYourBible #FaithJourney #BibleStudy #RedemptionStory #GodsPlan #SafeMeet #SecureMessaging #DataPrivacy #WordOfGod #FaithInGod


Keywords
childrenabortionbabiesprochoiceprolifeemotionalhealth carecounterculturemommarta greenman
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