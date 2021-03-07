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Artur Pawlowski And Kevin J. Johnston Speak At The Vancouver Supreme Court
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92 views • March 07, 2021
It was an honour to speak to the brave public in the city of Vancouver. Christians have been attacked over and over again in Canada by our government and it is time for all of us to take back what is rightfully ours.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski and Kevin J. Johnston along with Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson addressed the audience standing in front of the Supreme Court steps well Christians were inside fighting for the right to open their churches in British Columbia.
Dr. Bonnie Henry is a criminal and has provided no evidence whatsoever that there is even a virus in place to warrant lock-downs province-wide. It is time for her to go to prison and time for Christians to go back to church.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
Pastor Artur Pawlowski and Kevin J. Johnston along with Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson addressed the audience standing in front of the Supreme Court steps well Christians were inside fighting for the right to open their churches in British Columbia.
Dr. Bonnie Henry is a criminal and has provided no evidence whatsoever that there is even a virus in place to warrant lock-downs province-wide. It is time for her to go to prison and time for Christians to go back to church.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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