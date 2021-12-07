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Distractions Will Be Many DISTRACTION Number One
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10 views • December 07, 2021
There are many distractions out there! Many different kinds of distractions, that can and will be used against the Patriots before the 2022 elections. Let's explore them.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/04/politics/justice-department-proud-boys-capitol-riot/index.html
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/28/sunday-talks-adam-schiff-outlines-the-democrat-2022-strategy-using-the-j6-committee-prediction-tripwires/
https://www.theblaze.com/news/bette-midler-trump-arrested-biden?utm_source=theblaze-dailyAM&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Daily-Newsletter__AM%202021-12-04&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%20TheBlaze%20Daily%20AM
https://twitter.com/DineshDSouza/status/1467511496913698822/photo/1
https://torchantifa.org/inside-patriot-front/
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/too-good-fact-check-academic-journal-publishes-hoax-conservative-takeover?utm_source=daily&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/04/politics/justice-department-proud-boys-capitol-riot/index.html
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/28/sunday-talks-adam-schiff-outlines-the-democrat-2022-strategy-using-the-j6-committee-prediction-tripwires/
https://www.theblaze.com/news/bette-midler-trump-arrested-biden?utm_source=theblaze-dailyAM&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Daily-Newsletter__AM%202021-12-04&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%20TheBlaze%20Daily%20AM
https://twitter.com/DineshDSouza/status/1467511496913698822/photo/1
https://torchantifa.org/inside-patriot-front/
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/too-good-fact-check-academic-journal-publishes-hoax-conservative-takeover?utm_source=daily&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
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