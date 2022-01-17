MAINSTREAM’S COVID NARRATIVE COMES CRASHING DOWN

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The Mainstream narrative on Covid, propped up by legacy media and captured public health agencies, has come crashing down around even the most passionate lockdown and mandate enthusiasts who have been forced to turn tail and embrace tenets of the once castigated Great Barrington Declaration.
#CovidNarrativeCollapse #MSM #OmicronVariant #GBD
POSTED: January 17, 2022