Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
President Trump on Biden not coming to the King's coronation: Disrespectful....
111 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

Trump on Biden not coming to the King's coronation:

"I don't think he can do it physically. It's hard for him to do it physically. I think getting here, for him, he's got a lot of things going and a lot of strange things happen. But certainly he should be here as a representative of our country.. I think it's very disrespectful."

What do you think Trump means by he's got a lot of strange things happening?


https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/39131 

Keywords
donald j trumpkings coronationgbn interviewbiden aol

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket