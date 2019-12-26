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Christ Our Passover
Bible Share
Bible Share
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20 views • December 26, 2019
Christ Our Passover
Christ Our Passover Lamb
" Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world." John the baptist

"He came to offer Himself as the only sacrifice for sin that could satisfy the wrath of God. In His death is the only payment for sin by which God can forgive sinners.

All Scripture points to His death. From Adam and Eve we are taught that sacrificial death of an innocent provides covering for the guilty. From Abel we are taught that death, sacrificial death, is the only way to please God. From Abraham we are taught that the proper sacrifice will be provided by God Himself.

From the Passover we are taught that the sacrifice must be an unblemished sacrifice, and from the centrality of all the sacrifices in the entire sacrificial system of the Old Testament, we are taught also that there has never been a final satisfactory sacrifice; that’s why they go on year after year after year after year until the sacrifice of God’s Lamb who takes away the sin of the world.

Jesus came to die, to be God’s sacrifice, and with the death of our Lord Jesus Christ, God is satisfied that a perfect sacrifice has been offered on behalf of all who believe. God pours out His wrath on Christ. His wrath, His justice is satisfied, and He grants to those who put their trust in Him forgiveness and salvation. This is the theme of Scripture." John MacArthur

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