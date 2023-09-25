Quo Vadis





Sep 24, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for September 23, 2023.





Dear children, fill yourselves with the Love of the Lord and everywhere testify ye that you are in the world, but ye are not of the world.





Do not live far from the Grace of the Lord.





Turn around, because if you stay away from the path of truth, you run the risk of eternal damnation.





Ye live in the time of the great tribulations and the time has come for your sincere and courageous return to My Son Jesus.





Days will come when men will walk like blind men leading other blind men, because the truth will be present in few hearts.





The Church will be divided and few shepherds will remain faithful to Jesus.





Whatever happens, do not turn away from the Church of My Jesus.





Repent and approach ye the Confessional.





My Jesus waits for you with open arms.





Onward, without fear!





The Victory of the Lord will come to the just.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave Pedro a similar message on November 1, 2022.





That message of Our Lady follows here:





Dear children, God is the Lord of your lives.





Trust in Him and you will be victorious.





Tell everyone that God is making haste, and that this is the time of the great return.





Do not fold your arms.





Proclaim Jesus to all those who are far away.





Love and defend the truth.





The silence of the righteous strengthens the enemies of God.





You are living in the time of the Great Tribulation, and only those who walk the path of truth will remain firm in the faith.





I am your Mother, and I want to see you happy here on Earth, and later with me in Heaven.





Whatever happens, stay with Jesus and defend the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





Dispel the darkness of error with the light of truth.





You are heading toward a future in which the truth will be ignored by many consecrated people.





Spiritual blindness will spread everywhere.





Go forward on the path that I have pointed out to you!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yWReZ6VuVA