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A Promised Land of Lies
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9 views • December 14, 2020
A Promised Land of Lies :: What exactly is the 44th US President true legacy? What did he bear witness to? Some will remember the Obama presidency for its raft of sensationalized mass casualty events and pleas for gun control. Others will remember the Great Wall Street bailout, or Obama's obsession with drone kill lists, and R2P/Responsibility to Protect foreign policy. Still others will recollect the president's opaque personal history, his rock star appeal alongside the administration's brazen hostility toward news media. However one reconsiders those eight years, it was a time when promises were left unfulfilled and untruth reigned supreme.
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/user/Voltaire824/featured
QUOTE ,, We live in a fantasy world, a world of illusion. The great task in life is to find reality. Iris Murdoch
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/user/Voltaire824/featured
QUOTE ,, We live in a fantasy world, a world of illusion. The great task in life is to find reality. Iris Murdoch
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