PM of Luxembourg "SAVED" from Avi Yemini - by Paid 'WEF Influencer' - Rebel News, in DAVOS - just now 012223

I'm sharing this video from Avi Yemini, on YouTube with his description.

PM of Luxembourg "SAVED" from Avi Yemini by paid WEF influencer



I asked Luxembourg's Prime Minister what right he has to develop policies for other countries with his rich and powerful buddies in Davos. Xavier Bettel denied it before being "saved" by the World Economic Forum's highest-paid online influencer.

MORE: http://WEFreports.com 🚨DON'T MISS A THING: http://FollowAvi.com--------

❤️🙏❤️SUPPORT MY WORK

❤️🙏❤️ Rebel News: https://www.rebelnews.com/donate Personally: https://aviyemini.com.au/support/

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/OzraeliAvi

PayPal: https://paypal.me/aviyemini



