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Buyers Remorse? Caveat Emptor !
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30 views • February 19, 2021
After 1 month in "office" It seems maybe the OMB low info voters are waking up to the reality of non racist Newtonian Physics 3rd law. The road to Hell is paved with good intentions after all, It's just no one ever told them about the toll. Uncle Creepy McPedo is screwing his supporters just as we told them. His numbers are falsely inflated and his popularity (much like his vote totals) was nothing more than pipe dream smoke. The rose colored glasses are losing their tint and the post faux-lection glory is revealed nothing more lipstick on a pig.
Thanks for watching,liking and sharing
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Thanks for watching,liking and sharing
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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