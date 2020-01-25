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Modlitwa Zbawienna. Zrób to zanim umrzesz!
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6 views • January 25, 2020
Nasz Wszechmocny BÓG poprowadził Prorok Eliszewę Elijahu w Modlitwie Zbawiennej. Kochani mamy tylko dwa wyjścia: Niebo lub Piekło. Jeśli chcemy żyć musimy wypowiedzieć naszymi ustami modlitwę błagając o Zbawienie i o przyszłe życie w Niebie. Śmierć ciała jest początkiem wieczności, która może być albo w Niebie albo w Piekle. Błagam Was abyście wybrali Niebo.
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