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YOUNG CHILD IN BRAZIL DIES SHORTLY AFTER RECEIVING A COVID-19 VACCINE (MIRRORED)
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809 views • May 28, 2022
YOUNG CHILD IN BRAZIL DIES SHORTLY AFTER RECEIVING A COVID-19 VACCINE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel HealthImpactNews at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QBnBmlt5ntMW/
Heartbreaking video of mother recording her young daughter's COVID-19 vaccination, her illness, and then a tearful phone call after her death.
There are no second chances after your child dies following a COVID-19 vaccine.
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel HealthImpactNews at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QBnBmlt5ntMW/
Heartbreaking video of mother recording her young daughter's COVID-19 vaccination, her illness, and then a tearful phone call after her death.
There are no second chances after your child dies following a COVID-19 vaccine.
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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