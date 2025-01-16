BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Boatloads of Illegals Slamming California Coast and Police in Sanctuary State Can’t Do Anything About It
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1085 followers
163 views • 3 months ago
Boatloads of Illegals Slamming California Coast and Police in Sanctuary State Can’t Do Anything About It

The California coastline has been under siege by smugglers and illegal aliens during the Biden border invasion, and local authorities in the sanctuary state are effectively powerless to stop them.

“We’re getting three or four boats per week that are just being abandoned, just driven right up onto our beaches,” San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond told Border Hawk in a recent interview. “You get about a dozen people who jump out of them and run up into the neighborhoods, unabated.”

BorderHawk.news | @BorderHawkNews

