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https://gettr.com/post/p2768lod7b9
2/1/2023 Miles Guo: CCP-style local liaison offices in Beijing are breeding grounds for trading with money, power and sex; the Communist Party has prepared tricks long time ago to brainwash and fool its people: 1) manipulation of public opinions: brainwashing + letting out public anger; 2) daily movements or activities to weaken not only Lao Baixing but also its own Party members
#embassies #espionage #intelligence #HuXinyu #Organharvesting #ChainedWoman #JiPengfei
2/1/2023 文贵直播：中共国特色驻京办就是滋生钱权色交易的温床；中共愚弄百姓早有高招：1）舆论控制，洗脑+泄民愤；2）天天搞运动，弱民也弱党(员)
#大使馆 #间谍 #情报 #胡鑫宇 #器官移植 #锁链女 #姬鹏飞