© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mayor Blangiardi Meets with the People at Honolulu Hale - 2021-09-01
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • September 02, 2021
On September 1, 2021 dozens of the people of Hawaii assembled at Honolulu Hale and requested to speak with Mayor Blangiardi concerning mandates and some of his recent statements about "mandatory vaccinations". Blangiardi came out and spoke with the people for about an hour and agreed to schedule a town hall meeting again soon.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.