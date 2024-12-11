⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (11 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the units of the Sever Group of Forces have defeated formations of one AFU air assault brigade and one border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine close to Pervomayskoye and Alisovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 25 troops and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units have improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on military personnel and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one territorial defence brigade, and two National Guard brigades close to Lozovaya, Zagryzovo, Kupyansk, Glushkovka (Kharkov region), Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

In addition, 11 counter-attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 515 troops, three pickup trucks, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and three U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns. One ammunition depots and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station have been neutralised.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units have taken more advantageous positions, defeated formations of five mechanised brigades, two airmobile brigades of the AFU close to Ulakly, Grigorovka, Seversk, Vasyukovka, Chasov Yar, Dachnoye, Kurakhovo, Annovka, and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 285 troops, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, and one pickup truck. Two ammunition depots have been wiped out.

▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depths of enemy defences, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, two jaeger brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as well as one marine brigade near Dzerzhinsk, Krasnoye, Zarya, Novopustynka, Ukrainsk, Shcherbinovka, and Pushkino (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, 10 AFU counter-attacks have been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 440 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, seven motor vehicles, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line, defeated units of two territorial defence brigades, and one National Guard brigade close to Velikaya Novosyolka, Konstantinopol, Vremevka, and Storozhevoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack of enemy assault detachment has been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 150 troops, one U.S.-made HMMWV and MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, two 152-mm Akatsiya and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have delivered strikes at enemy manpower and hardware of one infantry brigade, one mechanised brigade, and two territorial defence brigades close to Orekhov, Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region), Ponyatovka, and Antonovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 40 troops, four motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 141 areas during the day

▫️Air defence systems have shot down four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 32 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,559 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,725 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,500 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,411 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,138 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.