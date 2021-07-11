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Luciferase being picked up by vaccine victim in his veins and shot area using a black light - Mirror
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722 views • July 11, 2021
Original: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6YrHIvmM6rQY/; Channel: Jim_Crenshaw; First published at 01:51 UTC on July 4th, 2021.
Read the comments bellow:
My comment: A Russian Saint, Otrok Veaceslav, said that the Mark of the Beast will make people glow in the dark and under UV light.
His comment: "Look mom I glow in the dark. This is about as freaky as it gets. The black light challenge? This will be great for Halloween...if he lives that long. Source: SixthSense"
Read the comments bellow:
My comment: A Russian Saint, Otrok Veaceslav, said that the Mark of the Beast will make people glow in the dark and under UV light.
His comment: "Look mom I glow in the dark. This is about as freaky as it gets. The black light challenge? This will be great for Halloween...if he lives that long. Source: SixthSense"
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