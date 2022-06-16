6-16-2022 We all see their failings, they can't escape the exposure now

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Episode 65
Unless we are seeking alternative news, there is so much the American public don't know about our corrupt US government that other countries are aware of. J6 is failing, Ukraine is failing, Covid and the vaxx failed....They don't have much left to hide behind. We see right through them all.
Watch Nino and Alpha Warrior here (GREAT but shocking interview):
https://rumble.com/v189go7-david-nino-rodriguez-61222-alfredo-alpha-warrior-luna-man-on-target.html
Watch last night's X22 Report here:
https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/ep-2800b-ds-has-no-ammunition-to-challenge-the-big-lie-operation-offensive-mil-civ-alliance/
Watch the latest reading of Patel Patriot, installment #23
https://rumble.com/v18mmo2-devolution-part-23-truth-is-a-force-of-nature-patel-patriot-15-jun-2022.html