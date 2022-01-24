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Snowflakes are tiny kisses from heaven
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83 views • January 24, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVXmZeOOzNY
Song of the Snow Maiden (Snowflakes are spinning round dance ...)
Reporting concert of the vocal and choral department of the Children's Art School No. 4 (Musical fairy tale "The Lady of Music")
Performed by Nastya Novakovskaya.
This is the well-known song "Snowflakes are spinning round dance." I fucking liked the performance, the manner. I am not a music guru, but I fell in love with this song performed by this girl.
I didn't find much information about her. There are operas that she performs in a more adult time. If anyone is interested, watch and listen.
LOVE TO ALL. Nastya Novakovskaya
Song of the Snow Maiden (Snowflakes are spinning round dance ...)
Reporting concert of the vocal and choral department of the Children's Art School No. 4 (Musical fairy tale "The Lady of Music")
Performed by Nastya Novakovskaya.
This is the well-known song "Snowflakes are spinning round dance." I fucking liked the performance, the manner. I am not a music guru, but I fell in love with this song performed by this girl.
I didn't find much information about her. There are operas that she performs in a more adult time. If anyone is interested, watch and listen.
LOVE TO ALL. Nastya Novakovskaya
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