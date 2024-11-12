There are almost no areas left on the Ukrainian front lines, where the Russian army is not advancing.

The Ukrainian defense was almost destroyed after the fall of the fortress of Ugledar. As a result of the rapid Russian advance, the retreating Ukrainian forces are threatened with capture in another cauldron. Russian troops have largely expanded their zone of control south of Kurakhovo and approached the village of Dalne, which is an important logistics hub of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result, the Ukrainian garrison in Kurakhovo is retreating to the western streets of the city in order to avoid encirclement. At the same time, a large Ukrainian grouping deployed in the villages east of Uspenovka was surrounded from the northern flank. The Russian military is approaching Uspenovka from the north and south and may soon launch an assault there. In the case of success, they will not need to continue urban battles in the six villages to the east and may simply grind the enemy in a cauldron in the coming days. The Ukrainian military command is unlikely to allow the soldiers to withdraw from their positions before it is too late.

Meanwhile, heavy urban battles are gaining momentum in Kurakhovo which was partially surrounded. Russian forces are already approaching the center of the city.

Russian troops are also completing the mop up operations in the settlements on the northern flank of the Kurakhovo water reservoir. On November 11th, the Russian flag was raised in Novoselidovka. Ukrainian military sources reported the loss of Ilyinka.

The terrorist Kiev military destroyed the dam and reportedly flooded large areas west of Kurakhovo. The devastative crime was aimed to slow down the Russian advance from the north and delay the complete encirclement of Kurakhovo; but such a short-sighted maneuver may only bring damage to local infrastructure but no victory in the battle for Kurakhovo.

According to recent reports from the battlefields, the Russians began an offensive on a wide front in the Zaporozhie direction. In recent days, Russian attacks brought new victories in several areas.

As a result of the successful breakthrough, Russian storm troopers of the 60th motorized rifle brigade took control of the village of Makarovka located south of Velika Novoselka. The mop up operations are ongoing on the outskirts. Heavy battles are also ongoing west of Velika Novoselka, which was turned into a strategically important stronghold of the Ukrainian military after the counteroffensive last year.

According to preliminary reports on the morning of November 12th, Russian assault groups broke through the Ukrainian defense and took control of about 18 sq km southwest of Velika Novoselka.

Russian forces approached Novodarovka and launched an assault on Ravnopol. The Ukrainian military is losing its last modest gains won in a bloody counteroffensive last year.

