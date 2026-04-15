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🚨Ceasefire Air Bridge - Why US Flights To The Gulf Never Stopped
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🚨THE CEASEFIRE AIR BRIDGE — WHY US FLIGHTS TO THE GULF NEVER STOPPED

The world was told the fighting paused. Diplomats shook hands in Islamabad. But the sky over the Middle East indicated something else.

According to Military Air Tracking Alliance, US is still sending plane after plane into Gulf countries since April 8. It is not pulling back. Just quietly repositioning itself.

🔸Key Details:

 🟠Since the war began, 1,035 US military flights came into the region.

 🟠Since the ceasefire, almost 76 more flights landed.

 🟠Right now, 15 C-17s are in the air heading to the Middle East.

Which means: US is preparing for a resumption of war against Iran and is putting the necessary assets in place.

🔸Why the Destinations Matter:

Everyone watches Saudi and Qatar. But the flight logs tell you where the real action is. Since April 8, 47 Army flights took off from Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, USA. 26 went to the UAE. 10 went to Kuwait. Another 4 landed in Tel Aviv. And 7 touched down in Jordan.

🔸Saudi Arabia & Qatar? Zero.

The US is building up in countries that don't grab headlines while avoiding bases where political backlash is loudest. As Pakistan's Prime Minister heads to Saudi and Qatar for mediation, the flight logs send a quiet message about where Washington thinks those countries stand.

🔸What the Ceasefire Actually Means:

A pause in strikes is not a pause in getting ready. While diplomats talk about calm, the US is moving troops, hiding where planes came from, and stashing equipment close to the action.

Some flights show no clear origin. Others go dark for days. One plane landed at RAF Mildenhall from a US Army base, then departed without tracking. Diego Garcia is sending planes to Israel. Three flights from Holloman AFB — home of MQ-9 Reaper drones — are already en route.

🔸Bottom Line:

The ceasefire might last or collapse. But the US air bridge is still moving. UAE and Kuwait are hosting. Saudi and Qatar are sitting out. Jordan is getting ready. Drones are in the air.


@NewRulesGeo❗Follow us on X (https://x.com/NewRulesGeo?t=6cJ2ZyQr-1f_lBvKPNggKw&s=09)

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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