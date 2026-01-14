BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Young Ayatollah Khamenei SCHOOLS Western liberal reporter - 60 Minutes, 1982 throwback interview clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
75 views • 23 hours ago

🚨 👉 THROWBACK: Young Ayatollah Khamenei SCHOOLS Western liberal reporter

In a 1982 interview with 60 Minutes Australia’s George Negus, Khamenei, then president of Iran, responded to accusations of state violence against counterrevolutionaries.

💬 “When the West only asks about ‘the executions and the torture’, they never ask about the other side of the picture, which is what these people were actually doing to our people,” Khamenei said, pointing to the burning of buses and killing of innocents by the government’s enemies.

🤔 Sound familiar?

While the West and Israel feign shock over reports that hundreds, if not thousands of people have been killed in the ongoing violence in Iran (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/62764), they never seem to ask about the police officers and security forces members burned alive or shot to death, the torching of mosques and other buildings, or the rioters' foreign backers’ efforts to exacerbate violence by positioning shooters within crowds to maximize carnage.

Adding:

Trump softens hawkish Iran rhetoric in private talks – report 

Despite public saber-rattling, Donald Trump privately sounded “less certain,” The Washington Post cited sources as saying.   

The US president is now “less enthusiastic” than before American bombings against Iran in June 2025, one source argued, while another insider called it “a coin flip.”

Most of Trump’s current advisors are less inclined to meddle in the Middle East, according to the sources. 

Vice President JD Vance supported Trump’s decision in June to bomb Iran’s main nuclear facilities, but has been wary of being dragged into a deeper Middle East entanglement, the newspaper’s sources pointed out.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
