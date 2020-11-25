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US Masters 2015 Advanced Masters Final Round Tim Selinske Disc Golf Tournament
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13 views • November 25, 2020
Check out this Sublime Flight coverage of the Tim Selinske U.S. Masters disc golf tournament's Advanced Masters Final Round. This finishing round was a nail-biter that even "The Champ" Ken Climo had to watch. The lead card disc golfers are Jason Johnson, Austin Fisher, Robby Kyle and Jerry Dobbins. The song is Cognitive Dissonance by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... These disc golfers played the challenging Nevin Course in Charlotte North Carolina that was designed by Stan McDaniel. Stay tuned to SublimeFlight.com and facebook.com/SublimeFlight for more US Masters videos.
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Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
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Bitcoin Cash:
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Litecoin:
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Ethereum:
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Dash:
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