VfB ALWAYS GETS HIS PREY 🦁

To wit - this began as a quickly-snapped image of a New York Daily News article from 2020. I did a series of queries using all sorts of methods to obtain the information I will be presenting; but let's build this case:

https://gab.com/CANST/posts/109036278996900505 https://i.imgur.com/fhEVAXM.png - the original article



We are less than 9 days away from October, and its surprises - this was the October Surprise from 6 years ago from our end...but one of the errors Trump committed was NOT DISMANTLING THE (((msm))), as they were, are, and will always be, the PROPAGANDA ARM of the (((homosexual banking mafia))).

Of course, I can say that with the added benefit of hindsight; I'd like to think my plans for draining the swamp would have worked just as well, but along a slightly different tack...but I digress.

YOU NEVER SAW THIS STORY, OUTSIDE OF HAVING A SUBSCRIPTION TO THE PHYSICAL COPY OF THE NYDN THAT DAY; AFAIK, THERE IS NO 'OFFICIAL' ONLINE ARCHIVE OF THE ARTICLE TITLED, "BIDEN CHILD PORN SHOCK"

Imagine that...

Moving on, the Washington Examiner had reported on this:

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/exclusive-allegations-hunter-biden-stored-child-pornography-on-laptop-sent-to-fbi

Ah...but wasn't this 'fact-checked' and 'debunked'?

Oh, shoor: https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/oct/20/facebook-posts/fact-checking-unproven-claims-about-hunter-biden-a/

IF YOUR TIME IS SHORT

"There is no evidence that a laptop previously belonging to Hunter Biden contains child pornography. The allegation originated on an anonymous internet forum that’s a known source of online disinformation."

https://www.politifact.com/article/2020/oct/15/look-behind-ny-post-headline-about-joe-biden-and-u/

https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/oct/20/facebook-posts/fact-checking-unproven-claims-about-hunter-biden-a/#sources

OK, TERRIFIC!

I NEVER GIVE UP

Persistence is its own reward, is it not said? I'll prove that adage today.

Here is where I found my prey: https://www.pressreader.com/australia/geelong-advertiser/20201022/page/17/textview

WhatwhatWHAT?!?

The Geelong wut?!?

Yep...sometimes, it's exactly like that 😎

Here's a downloadable copy of the reconstructed article: https://i.imgur.com/RV9xrz6.png

Biden ‘child porn’ shock

Hunter becomes the hunted amid claims of underage pics on his laptop

THE ongoing story of alleged corruption and foreign influence trading by the Biden family took a more sinister turn on Wednesday (AEST).

Speaking to the conservative American news outlet Newsmax, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he had turned the hard drive reportedly left abandoned by Hunter Biden, son of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, at a Delaware repair shop over to state police due to contents which he said included inappropriate text messages and pictures of underage girls.

Mr Giuliani said there were “numerous” pictures which he described as being of underage girls.

He also said there were text messages from Hunter to Joe saying that he had been accused of speaking naked to a 14-year-old girl on Facetime.

The shocking news comes as Bevan Cooney, a former Hunter Biden business partner who is serving time for fraud charges, was moved from his federal cell after releasing 26,000 emails to the press.

Cooney says he was set up as the fall guy for the younger Biden’s alleged misdealings.

The laptop has rocked the presidential race as it appears to provide direct evidence of cash-for-influence schemes involving Hunter and countries such as Ukraine and China. Social media giants including Twitter and Facebook have attempted to censor reporting and sharing of stories about the hard drive on the grounds its contents cannot be substantiated and might be a “fake” set up by foreign actors, but the FBI and numerous government intelligence agencies have been unable to disprove its authenticity.

According to numerous reports out of the US, the FBI had been in possession of a copy of Hunter Biden’s hard drive since 2019 but neglected to act on it.

Meanwhile, one of the only polls to call 2016’s shock result correctly shows Mr Trump is rapidly gaining ground on his rival as he picks up last-minute independent voters — much as he did four years ago.

The gap between the two has closed to just 2.3 points, from 8.6 points a week ago.

