An Evil Bitch Spewing Spittle and Hate, that's so Proud to be a Killer of Children - "I am Personally Proud of the Ruins of Gaza..."

"I am personally proud of the ruins of Gaza, and that every baby, even 80 years from now, will tell their grandchildren what the Jews did".
Stated May Golan, the Israeli Minister for Equality and Advancement of Women, during her speech in the Knesset, advocating for the expulsion of a member who showed compassion with Palestinians and opposed the Israeli war in Gaza.
