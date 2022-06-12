The DETAILS for the SUNRISE FLIGHT !!

The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel and other platforms for Jonathan Kleck

https://youtu.be/AZt2-8xsxLM





Quotation from original video description...."Here are the Details of the Morning Flight"

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/



